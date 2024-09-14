Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $68.77

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.77 and traded as high as $112.43. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $112.35, with a volume of 19,089 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.27. The company has a market capitalization of $790.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $6.21 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $151.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.52%.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $190,261.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,723.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $190,261.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,723.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 6,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $412,402.23. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 107,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,237,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,343 shares of company stock worth $4,556,534. Corporate insiders own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

