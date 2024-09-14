William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 165,271 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,115,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 165,271 shares during the period. Linde makes up 1.3% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $489,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 35,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,379,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $468.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $454.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.65. The company has a market cap of $223.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $361.02 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

