William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 114,132 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,593,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 114,132 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $171,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,250,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,954,000 after buying an additional 821,868 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $55,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,309,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $598,564,000 after acquiring an additional 195,007 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,929,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $10,725,000.

In related news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $37,012.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,257.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $3,905,872.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,395.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $37,012.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,257.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,947 shares of company stock worth $13,065,852. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BPMC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Baird R W raised shares of Blueprint Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

BPMC opened at $88.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 0.58. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $121.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.02 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 157.30% and a negative net margin of 56.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

