William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,515,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604,070 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 3.79% of Acadia Healthcare worth $237,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,156,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after purchasing an additional 441,692 shares during the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,338,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 67.9% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 733,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,541,000 after acquiring an additional 296,625 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 59.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 539,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,712,000 after acquiring an additional 200,765 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 902,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,521,000 after purchasing an additional 110,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $78.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.04 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -558.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.38 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

