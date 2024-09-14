William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,160,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,196 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $204,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Cameco by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 274,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 150,005 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 21.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in Cameco by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 143,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,272,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,022,000 after acquiring an additional 117,722 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.47.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

