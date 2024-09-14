William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $263.10 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,857,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 640,454 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $263,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 79.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 98.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 283.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Copart by 477.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.79. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

