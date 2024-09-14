William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,519,598 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,731,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,519,598 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 9.45% of Flywire worth $192,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Flywire by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

FLYW has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Flywire from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $31,912.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 273,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,246.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David R. King sold 3,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $60,488.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 620,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,119.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,769 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $31,912.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 273,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,246.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,966 shares of company stock valued at $480,143 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $17.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -161.71, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.30 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

