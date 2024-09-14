Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Up 812.2% in August

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,500 shares, an increase of 812.2% from the August 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 17.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 14.1 %
NASDAQ:WHLR opened at $5.43 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $547.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23.
In related news, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,857 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $73,051.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,789 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,163.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,956 shares of company stock valued at $775,680. Corporate insiders own 40.62% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
