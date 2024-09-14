Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Up 812.2% in August

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,500 shares, an increase of 812.2% from the August 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 17.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 14.1 %

NASDAQ:WHLR opened at $5.43 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $547.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23.

Insider Transactions at Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,857 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $73,051.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,789 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,163.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,956 shares of company stock valued at $775,680. Corporate insiders own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC grew its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLR Free Report ) by 17,568.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,871,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,753,058 shares during the period. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust makes up approximately 4.7% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned 646.17% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

