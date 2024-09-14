Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.05.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Western Digital

Western Digital Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of WDC opened at $65.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.28. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $693,871.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,331,098.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $178,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,303.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $693,871.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,098.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,174 shares of company stock worth $1,070,642. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 28.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 382,071 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.