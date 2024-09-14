Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 84.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Performance

WIA opened at $8.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $8.36.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.