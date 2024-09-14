Wedbush Cuts GameStop (NYSE:GME) Price Target to $10.00

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

GameStop Trading Up 1.2 %

GME stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.16 and a beta of -0.17. GameStop has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $64.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $798.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GameStop will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in GameStop by 41.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the second quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 32.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 115.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 147.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

