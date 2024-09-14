WAX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.61 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. WAX has a market capitalization of $110.66 million and approximately $9.61 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WAX has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,248,420,037 coins and its circulating supply is 3,495,506,925 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,247,895,268.271863 with 3,495,206,095.231654 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03112021 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $6,385,074.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

