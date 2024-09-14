Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 400 shares.The stock last traded at $455.90 and had previously closed at $485.10.

Watsco Trading Up 6.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $472.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

