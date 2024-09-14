Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.17

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $34.42 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,240,537 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

