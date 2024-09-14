Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Shares of WJX opened at C$25.06 on Friday. Wajax has a 52 week low of C$23.15 and a 52 week high of C$34.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38. The firm has a market cap of C$544.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.16.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$568.30 million during the quarter. Wajax had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wajax will post 3.8712716 EPS for the current year.

WJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank set a C$29.00 target price on Wajax and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

