Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading Up 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $75.78 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $2.70 or 0.00004490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009452 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,057.87 or 0.99985498 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00013361 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000999 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,272,704.54056285 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.71157796 USD and is up 4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $3,419,954.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.