Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel

Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.6% of Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $2,609,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,495 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 36.6% in the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 3.5% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,547 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.81.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $287.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

