Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VRDN

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.18% and a negative net margin of 79,185.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $21,780,000. Novo Holdings A S grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 81.8% during the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,020,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,730,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,684,000 after purchasing an additional 719,007 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 22.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,307,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,036,000 after purchasing an additional 615,531 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $13,195,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.