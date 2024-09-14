Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,737,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,659,117 shares during the quarter. Vipshop accounts for approximately 8.6% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.90% of Vipshop worth $204,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 1,904.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $20.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $25.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

