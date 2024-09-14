Vima LLC Buys Shares of 13,342 Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 6.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 21.4% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 3.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 30,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

IEP stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.91). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 37.04%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -347.82%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

