Vima LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vima LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1,431.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,928 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 2.6% of Vima LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vima LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.60.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $230.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $278.98. The company has a market cap of $735.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

