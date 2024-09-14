Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Director Donna James Buys 1,000 Shares

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) Director Donna James acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $21,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,561.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 5.9 %

NYSE VSCO opened at $23.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on VSCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,925.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

