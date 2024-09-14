Verasity (VRA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.72 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $26.95 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000783 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.