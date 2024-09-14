VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV) Trading 0.3% Higher

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $16.96. Approximately 1,671 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $5.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70.

About VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF

The VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (EATV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of global companies considered to be driving plant-based innovation regarding food and materials trend.

