Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Bought by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,978,000 after buying an additional 155,040 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Varonis Systems by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,426,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,436,000 after acquiring an additional 325,347 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,722,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,563,000 after buying an additional 70,572 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 126.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,915,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,821 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,636,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,517,000 after buying an additional 133,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.18 and a beta of 0.81. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $58.32.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $130.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In other news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $3,828,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,219,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

