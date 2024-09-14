Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,156,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,288 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $578,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,758,000 after acquiring an additional 98,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,092,000 after purchasing an additional 383,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $516.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $505.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $519.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

