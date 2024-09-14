Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $230.71 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.27 and a 200-day moving average of $222.34. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

