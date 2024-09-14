Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,618 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $126.02 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.03.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

