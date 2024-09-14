Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by SilverOak Wealth Management LLC

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130,142 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,978 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 258.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,212,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,472 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,910 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,403,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,589 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.