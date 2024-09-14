Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Trimmed by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $195.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $196.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

