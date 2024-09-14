VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Position Boosted by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,571 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 88,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 48,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $40.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.62.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.