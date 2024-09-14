Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 547.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 833.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.06.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $163.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.63 and a 52-week high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.09, for a total transaction of $1,408,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,298,795.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.09, for a total transaction of $1,408,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,298,795.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $4,013,434.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,487.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,062 shares of company stock valued at $22,872,039. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

