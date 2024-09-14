US Asset Management LLC Has $660,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

US Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GDFree Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 385.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $304.83 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $214.53 and a 52-week high of $306.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.06.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

