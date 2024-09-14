US Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

US Asset Management LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,076 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE MCD opened at $296.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.80. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.