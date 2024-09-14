US Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

US Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,788 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.2% of US Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 9th. HSBC raised their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $230.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $278.98. The company has a market cap of $735.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.