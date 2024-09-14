Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.60.

NYSE:UTI opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $901.86 million, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.33 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $1,192,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 95,120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

