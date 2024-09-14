Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Felix The Sells 30,000 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $536,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 423,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,579,617.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE:U opened at $19.90 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $43.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.25.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on U shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 163.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 71,325 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 330,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 184,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 615.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 77,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 66,911 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

