Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

UGP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. HSBC raised Ultrapar Participações from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

NYSE UGP opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $6.34.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0446 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGP. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 175.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,850,000 after buying an additional 2,211,696 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,887,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,429,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,433 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 898,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 1,497.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 143,865 shares during the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

