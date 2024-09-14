Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ULTA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $552.00 to $448.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $425.29.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $378.34 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.