Truist Financial Boosts Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $63.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.86.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

