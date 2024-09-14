TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 1st.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TCON stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a yield of 40.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

