Toncoin (TON) Price Tops $5.74 on Major Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $5.74 or 0.00009593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $19.58 billion and approximately $325.69 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Toncoin has traded up 24.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,831.68 or 1.00055731 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013512 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007930 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007427 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,091,470,327 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,092,037,965.069716 with 2,513,195,164.849858 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.78548456 USD and is up 4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 553 active market(s) with $321,962,442.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.