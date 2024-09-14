Thunder Brawl (THB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5.51 Million

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and $796,600.40 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02977646 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $785,105.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

