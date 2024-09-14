Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.9% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $379.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $361.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.23.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

