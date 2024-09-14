Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $18.37 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.2% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Broadcom by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $167.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.51 and a 12-month high of $185.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $780.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

