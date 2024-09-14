Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 276,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,623,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $174.08 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $177.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.