Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 756 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,182.92.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.8 %

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,122.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.60 billion, a PE ratio of 94.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,860.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1,672.76. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,141.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2,143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

