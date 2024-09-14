The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Short Interest Update

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,700 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the August 15th total of 240,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oncology Institute by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,186,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 101,542 shares in the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Oncology Institute by 235.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,418,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 995,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

Shares of TOI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. 113,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,600. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.61. Oncology Institute has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.31.

About Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Oncology Institute had a negative return on equity of 136.63% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $98.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oncology Institute will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

