The Goldman Sachs Group Increases ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Price Target to $38.00

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ArriVent BioPharma from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

ArriVent BioPharma Price Performance

ArriVent BioPharma stock opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82. ArriVent BioPharma has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArriVent BioPharma will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArriVent BioPharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $11,586,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ArriVent BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,922,000. Novo Holdings A S increased its holdings in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 39.3% during the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after acquiring an additional 422,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $2,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

About ArriVent BioPharma

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

