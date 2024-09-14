The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $90.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $145.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $78.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.53.

Shares of DLTR opened at $69.70 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

